Shed Labs

Sweet Taste of Success

Shed Labs
Shed Labs
  • Save
Sweet Taste of Success taste success candy canada wintergreen mints necco old vintage box
Download color palette

having fun ripping off some old packaging with a new-ish old technique. My Flux Capacitor is in the shop, I don't know who I am any more.

View all tags
Posted on Nov 16, 2012
Shed Labs
Shed Labs

More by Shed Labs

View profile
    • Like