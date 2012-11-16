Tony Celano

My Mustache Smells Great! V1

Tony Celano
Tony Celano
  • Save
My Mustache Smells Great! V1 animation design cartoon tomorrows nobody
Download color palette

I overheard this from a guy at a coffee shop. Then that spawned an image.

View all tags
Posted on Nov 16, 2012
Tony Celano
Tony Celano

More by Tony Celano

View profile
    • Like