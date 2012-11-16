Tony Celano

Tony, Justice, and Sam

Tony Celano
Tony Celano
  • Save
Tony, Justice, and Sam animation design cartoon tomorrows nobody
Download color palette

Here's a still from an animated series I'm working on. That's cartoon me! The fat dirty one.

View all tags
Posted on Nov 16, 2012
Tony Celano
Tony Celano

More by Tony Celano

View profile
    • Like