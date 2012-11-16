Stephen Jackson

Big Screen

Stephen Jackson
Stephen Jackson
  • Save
Big Screen portrait self-shot movies theator moose moosylvania movie silhouette
Download color palette

a blog post header image about a 48-hour film I had a small part in.
http://www.stephenjackson.us/theskinny/2012/11/big-moves-big-screen/

View all tags
Posted on Nov 16, 2012
Stephen Jackson
Stephen Jackson

More by Stephen Jackson

View profile
    • Like