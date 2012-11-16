Julieta Felix

Web ad made for Disney

Julieta Felix
Julieta Felix
  • Save
Web ad made for Disney interaction web holidays christmas 3d photography ui advertising experience ux facebook julieta felix photoshop
Download color palette

Ad I made for the 2012 Disney's Merrier Card Maker to promote clicks and encourage audience to make a card. Art direction: Greg Orlowski.

Julieta Felix
Julieta Felix

More by Julieta Felix

View profile
    • Like