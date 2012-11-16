Joshua Saunders

Open Lifestyle Store Re-Brand

Re-Brand I'm currently working on for a Leeds based clothing store, Open Lifestyle. Wanted to refresh the design, work with something a little more traditional, similar to old shop signage. Taking influence from the classic open sign. Going to develop it over the next few days...

http://www.openlifestylestore.com

Posted on Nov 16, 2012
