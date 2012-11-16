Joshua Saunders

Festival No.6 Brand

Festival No.6 Brand festival brand type typography logo wales uk
Type based logo I put together for a new event which launched earlier this year, Festival Number 6. The whole project was a success, receiving 5 star reviews across the board. Looking forward to next year & how it develops into the future...

http://www.festivalnumber6.com

Posted on Nov 16, 2012
