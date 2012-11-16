Joshua Saunders

SLEEP Clothing Co.

Joshua Saunders
Joshua Saunders
  • Save
SLEEP Clothing Co. sleep clothing brand logo type typography design graphic design 2012
Download color palette

Coming soon promo for a clothing brand I'm launching in the new year, been working around the clock getting the drop together. Follow the socials & look out for SLEEP Clothing Co.

http://rest-less.co

View all tags
Posted on Nov 16, 2012
Joshua Saunders
Joshua Saunders

More by Joshua Saunders

View profile
    • Like