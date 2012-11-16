Pixeden

Free Christmas Card Invitation Template

Pixeden
Pixeden
  • Save
Free Christmas Card Invitation Template free christmas card
Download color palette

X-mas is here! Well, better be ready sooner than later...
The vector file is available as a freebie @ PixEden.com:
Free Christmas Card Invitation Template

View all tags
Posted on Nov 16, 2012
Pixeden
Pixeden

More by Pixeden

View profile
    • Like