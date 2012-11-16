🎟️Designers, last chance! Learn how to design for accessibility with Cat Noone & the Stark team in our next live & interactive Crash Course! Get tickets now. 🎟️
Download Here: http://graphicriver.net/item/creative-tv-channel-logo-templates-psd/3413878
Presenting to you, 3 fab logos perfect for your studio or television production needs. The logos are creative and break out from the normal logos you see. Try these and add a creative touch to your venture.
Features
3 logos in 1 psd file
Vector Shapes used
100% Editable - each element sits on it's own layer
Organized layers
Free Fonts used - links inside help file pdf