Creative TV Channel Logo Templates (PSD)

Download Here: http://graphicriver.net/item/creative-tv-channel-logo-templates-psd/3413878

Presenting to you, 3 fab logos perfect for your studio or television production needs. The logos are creative and break out from the normal logos you see. Try these and add a creative touch to your venture.

Features
3 logos in 1 psd file
Vector Shapes used
100% Editable - each element sits on it's own layer
Organized layers
Free Fonts used - links inside help file pdf

