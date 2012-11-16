Cody Paulson

Texture Experiment

Cody Paulson
Cody Paulson
  • Save
Texture Experiment texture futura typography distressed
Download color palette

SImply experimenting with texture for a new website project.

View all tags
Posted on Nov 16, 2012
Cody Paulson
Cody Paulson
Cofounder of Graphic Science

More by Cody Paulson

View profile
    • Like