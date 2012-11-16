Benny Schmidt

Icons: A different style

Benny Schmidt
Benny Schmidt
Hire Me
  • Save
Icons: A different style experimental style flat icons web
Download color palette

Trying something new

View all tags
Posted on Nov 16, 2012
Benny Schmidt
Benny Schmidt
Product, Web, & UI/UX. Let's chat 👋
Hire Me

More by Benny Schmidt

View profile
    • Like