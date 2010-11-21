Noah Levin

CMU IS Courses

Noah Levin
Noah Levin
  • Save
CMU IS Courses website blue header navigation buttons
Download color palette

Part of something I'm working on related to the Made By Information Systems badges. Somewhat of a competitor to blackboard.

EDIT: Just finished coding the buttons in this screen cap using CSS only. I'm loving :before and :after, no idea why I haven't been using them for other projects.

View all tags
Posted on Nov 21, 2010
Noah Levin
Noah Levin
Playing ball with the fine folks at Figma ~

More by Noah Levin

View profile
    • Like