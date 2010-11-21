Nathanael Jeanneret

The Smallest

The Smallest typography logo
Part of the logo I'm working on a personal project called The Smallest. The Smallest is going to be a collection of stories and reviews of nice places, profiles of interesting people and cool things in the small town I live in. I don't want it to try to be everything to everyone, hence I wanted to call it The Smallest.

Posted on Nov 21, 2010
