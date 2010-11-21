▲Claudiu Ungureanu

▲Claudiu Ungureanu
▲Claudiu Ungureanu
Bypluscreative branding logo plus creative
another concept logo. feedback is welcome. also tell me if you have seen something similar.
thanks:)

byPlusCreative
By ▲Claudiu Ungureanu
Posted on Nov 21, 2010
▲Claudiu Ungureanu
▲Claudiu Ungureanu

