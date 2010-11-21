Luke Beard

The Bronze Trade

Launches on the 26th of November.

Small online store built and designed by moi. Powered by the ever awesome Big Cartel.

http://thebronzetrade.com/

For those interested this taken with a Canon E0S 550D and trying a bit of free lensing.

Posted on Nov 21, 2010
