WalkingDead.Russia

WalkingDead.Russia iso pixelart zombies illustration pixel
Finally in cooperation with @WeaslyGrizzly I've finished Zombocalypse pixelart. A tribute to the Walking Dead. Full version is here http://tinyurl.com/2wnbvh9

Posted on Nov 21, 2010
