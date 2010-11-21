James J Martin IV

Misfits

James J Martin IV
James J Martin IV
  • Save
Misfits retro texture grunge 70s
Download color palette

Going for a 1970's white trash-surf-punk vibe for this wine company. Seems odd for a wine company, but that's exactly what they wanted!

View all tags
Posted on Nov 21, 2010
James J Martin IV
James J Martin IV

More by James J Martin IV

View profile
    • Like