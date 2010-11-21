Michael Spitz

ANCHOR Type : Lowercase
Having a go at a spot of lowercase for the 'Anchor' type...

I'm considered something along the lines of a small-cap style as well...but I wanted to try out a full lower case set to begin with.

*Well apparently I've got 2 'R's in this shot...but at least I remembered the 'L' this time... ;)

***UPDATED > HERE

Rebound of
ANCHOR Type
By Michael Spitz
