Coffee and Climate Change

Worked on a series of illustrations for a upcoming article in Caffeine Magazine about coffee and its greater environmental impact. How making minor changes to the daily coffee routines and significantly lower the carbon footprint of your cup.
Huge shout outs to Scott Bentley and the team at Bentley creatives on this interesting collaboration.