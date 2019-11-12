Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
simon

Leaves and shrooms

simon
simon
  • Save
Leaves and shrooms illustration vector
Download color palette

a doodle made during a dreadfully boring meeting, turned into a vector illustration.

View all tags
Posted on Nov 12, 2019
simon
simon

More by simon

View profile
    • Like