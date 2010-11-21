Conor O'Driscoll

Lite Font

Lite Font font typography small tiny pixel
I decided to see how small I could make a font using solid colours (none of that fancy anti-aliasing).

It turns out that the answer is 3x5px.

Posted on Nov 21, 2010
