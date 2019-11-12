Wordmark Collection

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn character design for animation with illustrator & motion director Sarah Beth Morgan on August 18 & 25! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
It's always an honor to work together with other talented designers, this month i decided to partner up with @maseberg , @IrinaKolosovskaya , @BrunoSilva and @Dalius-stuoka in order to create a compilation of our favorite wordmarks.
Check out the full presentation on Behance!
--
📨 Got a project? Let's work together! Email: wisecrafted@gmail.com