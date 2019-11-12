Wisecraft

Wordmark Collection

Wisecraft
Wisecraft
Hire Me
  • Save
Wordmark Collection ui illustration design logo brand identity negative space lettermark smart mark logotype designer logomark identity designer flat designs logos logofolio behance project wordmark logo typography logotype design branding brand
Wordmark Collection ui illustration design logo brand identity negative space lettermark smart mark logotype designer logomark identity designer flat designs logos logofolio behance project wordmark logo typography logotype design branding brand
Wordmark Collection ui illustration design logo brand identity negative space lettermark smart mark logotype designer logomark identity designer flat designs logos logofolio behance project wordmark logo typography logotype design branding brand
Wordmark Collection ui illustration design logo brand identity negative space lettermark smart mark logotype designer logomark identity designer flat designs logos logofolio behance project wordmark logo typography logotype design branding brand
Download color palette
  1. Behance Wordmark Compilation Drib-01.jpg
  2. 2-01-01.jpg
  3. 1-01-01.jpg
  4. 3-01-01.jpg

It's always an honor to work together with other talented designers, this month i decided to partner up with @maseberg , @IrinaKolosovskaya , @BrunoSilva and @Dalius-stuoka in order to create a compilation of our favorite wordmarks.

Check out the full presentation on Behance!

--

📨 Got a project? Let's work together! Email: wisecrafted@gmail.com

--

Dribbble monday 15h 4x
Rebound of
21 Negative Space Logos
By Wisecraft
Wisecraft
Wisecraft
Brand Identities crafted with wisdom.
Hire Me

More by Wisecraft

View profile
    • Like