Wordmark Collection

It's always an honor to work together with other talented designers, this month i decided to partner up with @maseberg , @IrinaKolosovskaya , @BrunoSilva and @Dalius-stuoka in order to create a compilation of our favorite wordmarks.

Check out the full presentation on Behance!

--

📨 Got a project? Let's work together! Email: wisecrafted@gmail.com

--