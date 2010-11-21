Telanorth Header Area

Liam Potter

Hovering over a number on the mountain will overlay a certain word describing telanorth and the mountain illustration will also be altered to relate to the word.

Full Preview here: http://preview.telanorth.com/
There is a good chance the background won't line up properly as it's just an image on a repeating background.

Posted on Nov 21, 2010
