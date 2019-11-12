Workflow - Onboarding Screen WIP

Hey Guys! Added my recent illustrations into our onboarding screens to see how they will work. I’m still working on view variations along with its copy, and I will share them soon. Stay tuned for more updates.

Show some love by pressing the L key on desktop, or tap on the 💖 like button, if you’re on mobile device. 🙏🏻

Love to have your comments below as what you think about this illustration.

Would you like to be part of our biggest UX Discord community? Join GSIUXD on Discord now. Thank you so much for your 💖