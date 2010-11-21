Oleg Turbaba

Character concept

Oleg Turbaba
Oleg Turbaba
  • Save
Character concept character design yusha turbaba ota
Download color palette

character design concept

View all tags
Posted on Nov 21, 2010
Oleg Turbaba
Oleg Turbaba
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble

More by Oleg Turbaba

View profile
    • Like