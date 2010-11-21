Mac Tyler

3D Piechart in Photoshop

So I want to get started in icon design. I figured a pretty good way to do that would be to practice with basic shapes and to study some of the reflections and lighting. I've never really made anything like this before, but here is my first attempt from tonight.

P.S. Please bear in mind that I am not russian so there is a limit to my capabilities :P

Posted on Nov 21, 2010
