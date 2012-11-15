Bevan Stephens

Just things (Typecast competition)

Just things (Typecast competition) typography webfonts typecast
Set in Alegreya by Huerta Tipográfica

Live version is here: http://bevanstephens.com/type-contest/

Wilson
Rebound of
Just things
By Jamie Neely
Posted on Nov 15, 2012
