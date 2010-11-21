Klein Maetschke

M*stache

M*stache macristocracy
In the interest of full disclosure, the Marble of Doom here was released by the lovely folks at The Iconfactory. I am seeking permission to use this before I put it into production anywhere. If permission is not granted, I'll create my own lesser version which will still look similar because it's hard to make it look different.

Everything else was done by me.

Posted on Nov 21, 2010
