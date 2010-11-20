Nathan Godding

Open Cannabis

Nathan Godding
Nathan Godding
  • Save
Open Cannabis green cannabis marijuana open logo
Download color palette

Second logo concept for a company that's compiling high-quality information about cannabis and providing it back to the community as free, accessible, and open data.

View all tags
Posted on Nov 20, 2010
Nathan Godding
Nathan Godding

More by Nathan Godding

View profile
    • Like