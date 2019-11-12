Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Better - Logo Animation

Better - Logo Animation text physics wobbly shapes icon motion graphics motion design motion logo animation logo gif branding animation alexgoo after effects ae 2d animation 2d
Hey guys,⠀

Happy to present the logo animation I did for Better, an app helping freelancers understand their income and taxes.

View on the App store
🔥 Want to get a logo animation?
Feel free to reach out: alexgoo.design@gmail.com

Creating top-level logo animations for awesome brands
