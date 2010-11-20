Matthew Skiles

DVQ Redesign

Matthew Skiles
Matthew Skiles
Hire Me
  • Save
DVQ Redesign dvq redesign hire us
Download color palette

Working on the new design for dvq.co.nz.

View all tags
Posted on Nov 20, 2010
Matthew Skiles
Matthew Skiles
Icons!!! I love them. Who doesn't love icons?!?!
Hire Me

More by Matthew Skiles

View profile
    • Like