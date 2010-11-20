Kate Anderson

CodeCanyon File

Kate Anderson
Kate Anderson
  • Save
CodeCanyon File envato codecanyon design css code form
Download color palette

A file I'm currently working on for CodeCanyon. I'm going to release it with "less" elements, and depending on how well it sells, add in extra things (such as a css-only tooltip, pretty buttons, etc).

Love playing around with CSS3 :)

View all tags
Posted on Nov 20, 2010
Kate Anderson
Kate Anderson

More by Kate Anderson

View profile
    • Like