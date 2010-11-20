Nathan Godding

Cannabook logo open book marijuana cannabis green encyclopedia
Working on a logo for a company that's compiling high-quality information about cannabis and providing it back to the community as free, accessible, and open data.

Going for cannabis leaf + open book. Not sure if the book is coming through strong enough?

Posted on Nov 20, 2010
