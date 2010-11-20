David Lanham

Holmes audiobook cover
Making some covers for Sherlock Holmes audio books so I can replace the horrible defaults :)

Here's a link to download the covers, I just made them for my personal use with images from various searches so no selling or distributing please.

Posted on Nov 20, 2010
