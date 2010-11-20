Jen Fenton

Logo - Rebound 1

Jen Fenton
Jen Fenton
  • Save
Logo - Rebound 1 logo identity typography color
Download color palette

I fixed the kerning and added the yellow color to the end. Thanks for the suggestions!

B07bd0b4bf3721fa4a4dd04bc74be8b1
Rebound of
Logo
By Jen Fenton
View all tags
Posted on Nov 20, 2010
Jen Fenton
Jen Fenton

More by Jen Fenton

View profile
    • Like