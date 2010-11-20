Laura Kalbag

Blue Snowflakes

Blue Snowflakes christmas reindeer sketch drawing snowflakes
Added some snowflakes, then it looked a bit much so I made the snowflakes a blue colour.

Thinking I've finished it, but I'm not sure if I like it!

Rebound of
More Christmassy?
Posted on Nov 20, 2010
