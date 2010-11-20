Houston, I have landed!

Hooray! I finally came up with something that I want to use as my own brand identity. The idea behind the concept is that I want people to remember me as 'Made By Thomas' (more than Tømme or Thomas), that's why I chose for the 'M' as my main character. I want(ed) something solid, simple, modern, youthful, dynamic and powerful. Something that catches the eye by it's simpleness, more than it's complexity. The lighting bolt also represents a 'T', as a reference to my actual name (although that might be a tricky one to catch at first sight).