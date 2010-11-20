Niki Blaker

e+j get married

Now that the wedding and honeymoon are over (ha!), sharing our wedding website with the public.

I've always been primarily a print designer so it's been fun learning more about designing for web.

My husband gets all the credit for the coding.

http://evnikiandjeremy.com

Posted on Nov 20, 2010
