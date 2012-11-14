Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Michael Sacca

Confucius Temple Level Design - Lingual iPad app

Michael Sacca
Michael Sacca
Hire Me
  • Save
Confucius Temple Level Design - Lingual iPad app ipad level design illustration illustrator game china texture
Download color palette

The last Chinese level for this round completed! #tf

View all tags
Posted on Nov 14, 2012
Michael Sacca
Michael Sacca
General Manager @ Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Michael Sacca

View profile
    • Like