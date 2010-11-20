TypographyShop Homepage

Detail of homepage for my outfit TypographyShop. We just released the second in our series "The Ten Commandments of George Lois." The quotation reads "The creative act, the defeat of habit by originality, overcomes everything." When I first approached George about collaborating, this was his immediate suggestion. My favorite quote of his, "Great ideas can't be tested. Only mediocre ideas can be tested" was the first release in the series.