Mickey and the Beanstalk

Mickey and the Beanstalk gallery sculpture illustration maquette wonderground disney disneyland mickeymouse mickey beanstalk
My latest Disney sculpture “Mickey and the Beanstalk” is now up at the Wonderground Gallery! It's a limited edition of 5, hand-painted, hand-cast maquettes. They stand about 12” tall. Technically this was an ambitious piece for me. It taught me a lot and I couldn't be happier :)

Size approximatley: 12” height x 7” length x 6.5” depth
Mediums of cast: Polyurethane resin, marble powder and acrylic paint
Price: $1,500 available at the Disney Wonderground Gallery in Dowtown Disney, Anaheim

Read more about “Mickey and the Beanstalk” and see more pictures here: http://lylawarren.com/2012/11/mickey-and-the-beanstalk/

