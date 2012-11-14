🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
My latest Disney sculpture “Mickey and the Beanstalk” is now up at the Wonderground Gallery! It's a limited edition of 5, hand-painted, hand-cast maquettes. They stand about 12” tall. Technically this was an ambitious piece for me. It taught me a lot and I couldn't be happier :)
Size approximatley: 12” height x 7” length x 6.5” depth
Mediums of cast: Polyurethane resin, marble powder and acrylic paint
Price: $1,500 available at the Disney Wonderground Gallery in Dowtown Disney, Anaheim
Read more about “Mickey and the Beanstalk” and see more pictures here: http://lylawarren.com/2012/11/mickey-and-the-beanstalk/