Barry Hassan

Typeplace iPhone App - 2/2

Barry Hassan
Barry Hassan
  • Save
Typeplace iPhone App - 2/2 typography iphone design
Download color palette

In this bottom half view of part one, we see the location from which the piece of type was uploaded and a user inputted description.

View all tags
Posted on Nov 20, 2010
Barry Hassan
Barry Hassan

More by Barry Hassan

View profile
    • Like