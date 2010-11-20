RONLEWHORN

Roger That

Roger That illustration portrait celebrity pbs
Working on a piece for a gallery show Dec. 3rd "TOYS" in Indianapolis at the Indy Arts Council Gallery. Really having fun with it.

Posted on Nov 20, 2010
Label Design • Portraits • Illustration • Branding
