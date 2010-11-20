… deleting

Already working on NoteNow 3.1

It will have many new awesome features, I am sure you will all love it :)

It has so many features I'm thinking maybe it should be version 4 haha



If you haven't already, you should check out NoteNow in the App store.



PS. I won't be coding it [or trying to] anymore, I'm now working with @CodinGuru from twitter. It's been great!