Nikolay Verin

NY Subway Trash Can Icon

NY Subway Trash Can Icon trash can underground subway icon video creation making rust garbage
The next one icon for NY Subway Set!
Also watch the video of the creation process - http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0p8oFuzo1ng

Posted on Nov 20, 2010
