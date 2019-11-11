Allie

Day 91 | ADA |

lettering icon design arts usa drawing military veteran art digital drawing vector illustration procreate digital art logo typography branding
I started this 100 Day Project 2 years ago on Veterans Day. Looking forward to seeing where this project goes!

This is the symbol for the air defense artillery branch. 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸

