Dan Rubin

A bargain at half the price!

Dan Rubin
Dan Rubin
  • Save
A bargain at half the price! texture pattern univers brown orange white rgba box-shadow photoshop transparency lorem ipsum
Download color palette

Plugging away at the remaining details, should launch within the next week (though the actual price will be a bit higher).

Pre-launch teaser: there will be a discount for the first XX customers (haven't set the limit yet), and the launch announcement will be on Dribbble so ya'll will have the best shot at saving $$ :)

6c4a8c107e9a7ef74c19e2cdfb3da83d
Rebound of
Textures Vol.1
By Dan Rubin
Dan Rubin
Dan Rubin

More by Dan Rubin

View profile
    • Like