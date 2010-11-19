Jesse Perry

Ambigram, redux

Jesse Perry
Jesse Perry
  • Save
Ambigram, redux ambigram mod
Download color palette

Tried a slightly less out there approach, combining the same letters. Better, but not great.

60a0f993703ae609f3df6521b01e2558
Rebound of
Ambigram Design Challenge
By Coby Chapple
View all tags
Posted on Nov 19, 2010
Jesse Perry
Jesse Perry

More by Jesse Perry

View profile
    • Like