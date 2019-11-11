Loan Eligibility Landing page

Deutsche bank is a leading bank and provider of working capital financing to small businesses and individuals. They offer financing through their business line of credit and invoice factoring products.

They believe in making business financing fast, simple, and transparent so that business owners and individuals can spend their time growing their business, instead of managing cash flow and paying extra fees.

I was asked to design a landing page for their brand so i worked closely with the product and marketing team to understand all of the business needs.

Ended up with the design that contains elements that go beyond one dimension and look vibrant and “live” at the same time to attract the target audience, by taking advantage of some bold typography, color matching and location of objects.

